Above The Fold: New Expressions in Origami at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Above The Fold: New Expressions in Origami will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Saturday, September 1st until Sunday, November 25th. The exhibit features the works of nine internationally renowned origami artists. See new directions in this Japanese art form including sculpture, large-scale installations, and conceptual works that express contemporary social, political, and aesthetic ideas. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of MACC
