The 9th Annual Maui Open Studios: Early Bird Call For Artists is happening from now until September 1st. Here’s your opportunity to get on the artist roster at the earliest possible time. All Maui artists are encouraged to participate in the 2019 Maui Open Studios. The event takes place every weekend in February, so you have plenty of time to get organized. Learn more about program requirements, specific dates, and registration online. mauiopenstudios.com

photo courtesy of Carolyn Quan