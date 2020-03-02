2020 Maui Art of Trash Entry Day

2020’s Art of Trash Entry Day will be at Maui Mall on Thursday, March 5th. This is the deadline, so if you have art to submit, do it ASAP. All artists across Maui are encouraged to enter. Accepted items are “masterpieces made from trash!” Show pieces also need to be submitted via email and accompanied by a photograph. The show will take place from April 4 until May 2. Art submissions are $15 a piece. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); info@cwdhawaii.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Art of Trash

