The 2019 Annual Juried Exhibition will be at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center until Friday, February 15th. This juried exhibition is highly selective and showcases new works created by both Maui and mainland artists. This year, you can see 66 pieces selected from 262 entries, and the Hui welcomes Ed Lane and Jennifer Owen as the esteemed jurors. Free. 9am-4pm daily. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao) 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Hui No’eau