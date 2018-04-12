Apocalypse World Tour: The Ultimate Zombie Experience at Maui Paintball

The Apocalypse World Tour will be coming to Maui on Friday, May 11th and Saturday, May 12th at Maui Paintball in Olowalu. Zombie fanatics will start their ultimate zombie experience with a mini-escape room, where you and your team will need to survive before entering the apocalyptic nightmare. You will then navigate through an apocalyptic wasteland, armed with an infrared military training weapon, and shoot your way out through a horde of flesh hungry zombies! Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 20th at noon! Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Olowalu); Apocalypseworldtour.com

Photos courtesy, Apocalypse World Tour