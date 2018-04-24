Annual Maui Earth Day Festival at VFW Maui

The annual Maui Earth Day Festival will be held at the VFW Maui on Sunday, April 29. Celebrate Maui’s 21st annual Earth Day Festival with live music, keiki activities, environmental and social awareness info booths and ono food. There’ll be two stages of music featuring Paul Izak, Sierra Carrere and the Nomads, Pat Simmons Jr., Maui Motown Soul Revue, Adisa Omar and Louise Lambert, Megan Powers and the Good Vibrations, The Troublemakers, Sweet Beats and more. $8 (keiki are free). 11am. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); Mauiearthday.org
Photo: NASA/Wikimedia Commons
