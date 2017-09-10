Annual Ho`oulu at Princess Nahienaena School

The third annual Ho`oulu will happen at Princess Nahienaena School on Saturday, Sept. 16. This year, you can support Hawaiian immersion programs with fun family activities, a cultural fair, food booths, arts and crafts vendors, a rummage sale, silent auction and more. There’ll also be live performances with Punana Leo o Lahaina, Na Kula Kaiapuni o Lahaina, Lahainaluna Hawaiiana Club, Ohana Feig, Maui Music Mission, Marvin Tevaga and Mark Yamanaka. $5-7. 9:30am. Princess Nahienaena Elementary School, (816 Niheu St., Lahaina); 808-662-4020; hawaiipublicschools.org
Photo courtesy of Punana Leo
