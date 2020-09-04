Aloha Friday virtual concert series with John Cruz

On Sept. 25,Pacific Whale Foundation (PWF) sets sail with Grammy award-winning musician John Cruz in partnership with sponsor PacWhale Eco-Adventures, the nonprofit’s social enterprise, for another installment of PWF’s popular Aloha Friday — the virtual concert cruise series that’s helping raise funds for the nonprofit’s vital ocean conservation work.

From 2:30 to 4pm, Cruz will delight fans virtually with his iconic brand of Hawaiian sounds from the bow of PacWhale Eco-Adventures’ Ocean Spirit as it navigates the beautiful waters of Maui Nui. The outing is patterned after PWF’s pilot virtual concert-cruise fundraiser, which premiered in June and featured much-loved Maui musician Marty Dread, and illustrates the nonprofit’s ability to pivot during the time of COVID.

More than 150 PWF members, supporters, friends and fans tuned in for Dread’s island-beat inspired escape to paradise. Chatroom comments flowed like wine and featured intoxicating posts from viewers around the world who thanked PWF for providing a slice of Maui life and the promise of aloha to come.

“Can’t wait to join you again,” wrote the French family, logging on from their home in Toronto, Canada. “Thank you for providing a night when we can all connect during this time and give back to the amazing Foundation — keep up the great work!”

Cruz, who won the prestigious Grammy — the first ever awarded for Hawaiian music — in 2005 for his original song, “Jo Bo’s Night,” has received numerous accolades and awards including the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts’ Na Hoku Hanohano Award in 2007 for Contemporary Album of the Year for his album, One of These Days, Best Singer-Songwriter recognition by Hawaii Magazine in 2008 and many others.

Registration for this exclusive virtual viewing is $20 for PWF members; $30 for nonmembers and can be completed at www.pacificwhale.org/alohafriday. All proceeds benefit Pacific Whale Foundation and help fund the nonprofit’s Research, Education and Conservation programs and advance its mission of protecting the ocean through science and advocacy and inspiring environmental stewardship.

As the world collectively weathers the pandemic, PWF and PacWhale Eco-Adventures continue to innovate its programs and activities in compliance with mandated safety measures. Taking these signature concert cruises online underscores the nonprofit’s commitment to social responsibility while encouraging community involvement and outreach. In addition, the Aloha Friday series offers a venue for local artists and musicians to continue performing and connecting with fans across the globe.

If you miss listening to great island music while cruising the blue Pacific, register today for Aloha Friday: An Evening with John Cruz and support Pacific Whale Foundation’s mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy and inspire environmental stewardship.

