‘Aloha Friday’ live-stream Marty Dread Concert

On Friday, August 14, Pacific Whale Foundation presents its second “Aloha Friday: An Evening with Marty Dread” — another opportunity for PWF members, supporters, fans and friends to participate in an innovative fundraising virtual concert cruise with one of Maui’s favorite sons. Ocean Spirit, one of PacWhale Eco-Adventures most popular vessels, will depart from Lahaina Harbor at 2:30pm to live stream Dread as he delights virtual concert-goers with his high-octane island sound.

Registration for this exclusive virtual viewing is $20 for PWF members; $30 for nonmembers and can be completed at www.pacificwhale.org/marty. All proceeds benefit Pacific Whale Foundation and help fund the nonprofit’s Research, Education and Conservation programs.



“This is a difficult time for all of us, so we’re reaching out to thank all our friends who’ve supported the Island Rhythms Sunset Cruise over the years,” Dread explains. “We very much appreciate that support, and now we need that support even more.”

Known as Hawai‘i’s Reggae Ambassador, Dread has been honing his craft for almost a quarter century with 17 albums released to the public. He’s toured the globe from Canada to Jamaica and beyond; performed at the White House, Moscow’s Red Square, the Cotton Club in Harlem and myriad music festivals, opening for part-time Maui resident, Willie Nelson, at Nelson’s annual Farm Aid concerts in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Kansas City and the famed 4th of July picnic in Fort Worth, Texas.

Dread’s studio work includes collaborations with Nelson, Inner Circle, Kris Kristofferson, Michael McDonald, Junior Reid, Mikey Dread, Fiji, Irie Love, Pato Banton, Sly and Robbie, Mad Professor, Tippa Irie, Toots Hibbert, Oshen, Common Sense, Bluetech and others. Closer to home, Dread is featured on the “Road to Hana” audio guide CD, in addition to his epic performances aboard PacWhale Eco-Adventures’ tours.

“My hope is that through this event, we can convey a sense of aloha, give people a good time and, most importantly, raise money for PWF’s work and mission,” Dread continues. “It’s our way to get the message out that we’re still here and will be here when this [pandemic] is over.”

Few ocean outings are as much fun as boogying to Dread’s infectious beat on the bow of a boat. While the pandemic has temporarily pulled the plug on the pre-COVID “Marty Parties,” PWF and PacWhale Eco-Adventures continue to innovate its programs and activities in compliance with mandated safety measures. Taking this signature cruise online underscores the nonprofit’s commitment to social responsibility while encouraging community involvement and outreach.



So enjoy Dread’s signature island-style reggae from the security of your own home while raising much needed funds that allow Pacific Whale Foundation to further its mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy and to inspire environmental stewardship. It’s a great way to safely embrace the beat unbridled while supporting PWF’s vital conservation efforts.



Visit www.pacificwhale.org/marty for more information.

