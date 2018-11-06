‘Aha Mauliola at University of Hawaii-Maui College

‘Aha Mauliola-A Native Hawaiian Wellness Gathering is happening at University of Hawai‘i-Maui College on Saturday, November 10th. The purpose and goal of this event is the explore and introduce how Hawaiian cultural practices can support and encourage health and wellness. There’ll be workshops, presenters, health experts, food demos, ‘ono food, crafts, silent auction, hula, keiki activities, and so much more. There’ll also be free dental screenings for keiki 0-17 years old, health screenings, and flu shots available with Kaiser medical professionals. Free. 9:00am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu; Hnkop.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hui No Ke Ola Pono