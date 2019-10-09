Addams Family Opens! MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | October 10th-October 16th, 2019

ADDAMS FAMILY PG – Animated/Comedy – Creepy fun for the whole family! Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Granny go up against a shady real estate agent who wants them out of the hood. 85min.

ALIEN (1975) -R- Horror/Sci-Fi – Commercial spaceship Nostromo stops to check a distress call on its way back to earth and a Xenomorph sneaks abord their ship. One of the most epic battles between Sigourney Weaver and the Alien ensues.117min.

DAVID CROSBY REMEMBER MY NAME-R-Documentary – David Crosby tells all in this deep biopic about his lifestyle, music and family. 108 min

GEMINI MAN PG13- Action/Sci-Fi- What happens when Will Smith is cloned and the young Will Smith is sent to kill old Will Smith. At least one Will Smith is bound to survive.115min.

JEXI R-Comedy- Adam Devine stars as the dumbshit dependent upon his handheld device, only thing is his “Siri” has serious control issues. 84 min

THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE (1974) -R- Horror – This film proves you don’t need a bunch of special effects to be terrifying. You just need a bunch of cannibalistic weirdos camped out in an old Texas farm waiting to eat young girls by chopping them up with a chainsaw. 83 min

NOW PLAYING

ABOMINABLE – PG – Animation – Dreamworks presents a hero’s journey with Yi, a young Chinese girl, who finds a Yeti in her secret hideout at promises to take him home. Yi teams up with a couple of other kids and their adventure takes them through nature, sans their handheld devices. Directed and written by Jill Culton. 95 min.

AD ASTRA – PG-13 – Sci-Fi/Drama – Brad Pitt is The Astronaut who has to unravel the spine tingling mystery and save the world from his dad in the outer reaches of our solar system. 125 min.

ANGEL HAS FALLEN – R – Action – Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is framed for an attempted assassination of the president. Now it’s him versus the FBI and Secret Service. 120 min. Stars Morgan Freeman.

BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON – R – Dramedy – Jillian Bell is creating a buzz as Brittany, a hard-partying, no-life-goals millennial that can’t hold down a job. Then she does a 180 by jogging one block at a time in converse. It’s all about good choices, but at least Bell makes it funny. 104 min.

DOWNTON ABBEY – PG – I’ve got 99 problems, but what rich white land barons do when the royals come to town circa 1927, isn’t one. 122 min.

DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD – PG – Adventure/Family – Dora explores the world of live-action remakes. Now she’s a teenager in high school on a quest for a city of gold. Stars Isabela Moner and Benicio Del Toro. 102 min.

FAST & FURIOUS: HOBBS & SHAW – PG-13 – Action/Adventure – Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham combine forces to take on an evil, cyber and genetically enhanced villain. We’re in good hands. 135 min.

HUSTLERS – R – Constance Wu, J.Lo, and Cardi B put on thongs, jump on the pole, and extract dolla dolla bills from greedy horny Wall Street dudes. Hey, this is a true story based on a viral New York Magazine article. OKURRR. 110 min.

IT CHAPTER TWO – R – Horror – The Losers Club returns to Derry after 27 years… but so does IT. Hide yo’ kids. Stars Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy. 169 min.

JOKER-R-Crime/Drama/Thriller -Joaquin Pheonix may be the creepiest Joker ever. DC’s latest antihero is Arthur Fleck downtrodden citizen of Gotham that decends into diaboloical deeds. 121min.

LION KING – PG – Animation/Adventure/Drama – You know the plot by now. The Disney animated classic gets a live-action remake starring Donald Glover, Beyonce, and more. 118 min.

METALLICA S&M2-NR-Concert-This is where Metallica teams up with the San Francisco Symphony for the second time. Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas leads a portion of the show, kicking off his final season in San Francisco. Filmed in the new state-of-the-art Chase Center, a historic addition to the city’s waterfront. 90 min.

OPEN-NR-Foreign/Drama-Meet Rome and Ethan the perfect couple, until they decide it’s boring and they want an open relationship. The grass is always greener. In Tagalog with English subtitles.105 min.

RAMBO LAST BLOOD – R – Action – Stallone’s badass, bloody, booby-trappin’ character Rambo dusts off the cobwebs and goes another round. 89 min.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Kaahumanu 6

Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Abominable – PG – THU 11:30 1:45 FRI-SAT 10:50 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:40 9:50 SUN-WED 11:10 1:20 3:35 5:50 8:00

Ad Astra -R- THU 11:00 12:00 1:40 3:00 4:20 6:00 9:00 FRI-SAT 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:10 9:50 SUN 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:10 9:50 MON 11:10 1:50 4:30 TUE 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:10 WED 11:10 1:50 4:30

Addams Family PG THU 4:00 6:00 8:00 10:00 FRI-SAT 11:00 11:45 1:00 1:45 3:00 3:45 5:45 7:45 9:45 SUN-WED 11:00 11:45 1:00 1:45 3:00 3:45 5:45 7:45

Gemini Man R-THU 7:15 9:45 FRI-SAT 11:00 1:40 4:20 5:10 7:00 7:45 9:40 10:15 SUN-WED 11:00 1:40 4:20 5:10 7:00 7:45

Joker-R-THU 11:00 11:45 1:40 2:25 4:20 5:05 7:10 7:45 9:45 FRI-SAT 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:10 9:45 SUN-WED 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:10

Metallica S&M2-NR-MON 7:00

Open-NR-THU 11:50 2:20 4:50 7:20 9:50

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre-R-WED 7:00

Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Call for more showtimes, Regal Theatre did not have all of their information ready by press time

40th anniversary screening of ALIEN-R- SUN 1:00 TUE-WED 7:00

Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Abominable – PG – THU 11:35 1:25 1:50 3:40 4:10 6:00 6:30 8:20 FRI 11:35 1:25 1:50 3:40 4:10 6:00 6:30 8:20 8:50 10:40 SAT 1:50 3:40 4:10 6:00 6:30 8:20 8:50 10:40 SUN-TUE 11:35 1:25 1:50 3:40 4:10 6:00 6:30 8:20 WED 11:35 1:25 1:50 3:40 4:10 6:00

Addams Family PG FRI-SAT 12:00 1:40 2:15 3:55 4:30 6:10 6:45 8:25 9:00 10:40 SUN-WED 12:00 1:40 2:15 3:55 4:30 6:10 6:45 8:25

David Crosby Remember My-R SAT 10:30 12:18 WED 7:30 9:18

Downton Abbey -PG- THU 12:30 2:44 3:45 5:59 6:45 8:59

Joker-R-THU 11:30 1:00 1:45 2:15 3:15 4:00 4:30 5:15 6:15 7:00 7:30 8:15 9:15 10:00 10:30

12:00 1:40 2:15 3:55 4:30 6:10 6:45 8:25 9:00 10:40 FRI-SAT 1:00 3:15 4:00 6:15 7:00 9:15 9:45 12:00 SUN-WED 1:00 3:15 4:00 6:15 7:00 9:15

Gemini R-FRI-SAT 1:20 3:30 4:20 6:30 7:15 9:25 10:00 12:10 SUN-WED 1:20 3:30 4:20 6:30 7:15 9:25

Wharf Cinema Center

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

Call for more showtimes, Regal Theatre did not have all of their information ready by press time