2018 Maui New Year’s Events

Ring in the new year in classic Maui style, with festive dinners, booming fireworks, rockin’ parties and live entertainment. Hau‘oli Makahiki Hou!

MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – Until Sun. Dec 31. The Champagne Hale at the Cliff House will offer a Holiday pop-up bar and lounge Dec. 28-31 from 4-8pm. Guests will experience the finest Maui sunsets while enjoying a variety of champagnes perfectly paired with an innovative dining menu. Cane and Canoe will offer a 4-course prix fixe New Year’s Eve dinner from 5:30-10pm, priced at $110 per person. Enjoy Kona Kampachi Crudo, Lobster Carbonara, Hawaiian Snapper, Australian Lamb Rack, Lilikoi Mousse and more. (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

THE RITZ-CARLTON KAPALUA – Sun. Dec 31. Children are invited to create their very own special holiday craft during the New Year’s Eve craft event at the resort’s Candy Cane Lane from 10-11am. The Banyan Tree Restaurant will offer a New Year’s Eve four-course dinner with a glass of Dom Perignon, a caviar bar and live entertainment. There will be two seating times: 5pm and 8pm, cost is $218 with optional wine or champagne pairing for $80, three-course children’s menu also available for $58. The Terrace’s New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner will feature a lavish buffet of island-inspired tapas and interactive chef stations–complemented by traditional Hawaiian music and hula dancers from 6-10pm. Cost is $138 and $48 per child. The New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball will take place from 9pm-1am at Salon Prefunction. Count-down to the New Year in style, toast with Veuve Clicquot champagne and enjoy entertainment by Nuff Sedd. There will be a Premium Open Bar, Tray Passed Hors d’oeuvres, party favors, a photo booth and more, cost is $250 per person. The New Year’s Creatures of the Night for Children will take place at Candy Cane Lane from 9pm-1am. Children five and older will venture into the night to experience heightened sensory awareness while observing nocturnal wildlife. After the explorations, children will enjoy movies and games while count-downing to the New Year. Cost is $94.95 per child. (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU CENTER – Sun. Dec 31. Celebrate the New Year at the second annual Let’s Noon Year’s Eve Together from 11am-1pm. Enjoy an array of family festivities with keiki crafts, face painting, balloon making, strolling magic and the Resolution Wall. The countdown to the mega balloon drop will begin just before noon and Next Level Entertainment will spin festive family tunes and giving away prizes. (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

THE WOODEN CRATE – Sun. Dec 31. Enjoy a New Year’s Eve Celebration dinner featuring items such as, spiced walnuts, Gorgonzola, Maui Cattle Company Tenderloin, Lemongrass and Ginger Kauai Prawns, whipped Molokai potato, Ratatouille Ravioli with Pine Nut Pesto, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, Almond Cake and more. Cost is $85 and $43 for children 6-12. There are two dinner seatings: 5pm and 7pm. Reservations required via Eventbrite. (Lumeria Maui, 1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Eventbrite.com

THE GREEK OVEN – Sun. Dec 31. Indulge in a 5-course New Year’s Eve dinner created by Chef Santuzza Kapsalis. Priced at $80 per person and discounted for children. There are two seating times available, 5pm and 7pm, reservations required. BYOB. (810 Kokomo Rd., Haiku); 808-575-9752; Thegreekovenmaui.com

AFTERGLOW YOGA – Sun. Dec 31. The Euphoria’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball event will begin with a four-course sit down vegan dinner and desserts prepared by Chef Sara of Sweetwater Culinary. After dining, the evening will continue with dancing to music from DJ Diva Deva and special guests. Don’t forget to wear a mask. 8:30pm-1am. (145 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-268-9723; Afterglowyoga.com.

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC – Sun. Dec 31. Ring in the New Year with Polynesian songs and dances, including the unforgettable Samoan fire-knife dance. During the 5-8pm showing the buffet will feature prime rib and roasted potatoes in addition to traditional island favorites. The special late night luau is from 9pm-midnight, and includes a traditional luau, along with a complimentary souvenir photo and keepsake frame, party hats, noise-makers and sparkling wine. Enjoy an upgraded buffet with prime rib, roasted potatoes and added desserts. Reservations required. (Hyatt Regency Maui, 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – Sun. Dec 31. Guests can come together to ring in the New Year at the Resorts Tiki Terrace Restaurant for a celebration dinner from 5-9pm. Cost is $75 per person and includes glass of champagne and party favors, and $45 for children 6-12. Reservations required. (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

WESTIN MAUI RESORT – Sun. Dec 31. Spend an intimate evening at Relish Oceanside and celebrate the New Year with a delicious four-course plated dinner with optional wine pairing from 5-10pm. Cost is $115 and $160 with wine pairing and $50 for children. (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

CASANOVA ITALIAN RESTAURANT – Sun. Dec 31. Ring in the New Year with Latin Music featuring Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo. Dinner starts at 5pm special priced at $100 per couple, regular menu also available. $20 cover charge after 8pm. (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

SHERATON MAUI RESORT – Sun. Dec 31. Ring in the New Year with a specialty prix-fixe dinner at the resort’s Black Rock Kitchen. Start off your meal with three tasting appetizers, followed by a choice of entrees, then finish on a sweet note with tastings of two desserts. Cost is $145 and includes one glass of prosecco or $195 and includes wine and champagne pairing and party favors. A limited a la carte dinner menu will also be available. Reservations are required. 5:30pm. (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-921-4600; Sheraton-maui.com

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – Sun. Dec 31. Best place to watch fireworks while celebrating New Year’s Eve in Wailea. Enjoy a Prime Rib Dinner Buffet from 5-9pm and live music with Soul Kitchen from 7-10pm followed by a live DJ. $75. (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288; Mulligansontheblue.com

WAILEA BEACH RESORT – Sun. Dec 31. Enjoy a star-studded New Years Eve Party featuring entertainment by: Steven Tyler, Alice Cooper, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Dave Mason, Weird Al Yankovic, Lynda Carter, Willie K, Bob Rock, Lily Meola, Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel, David Draiman of Disturbed and much more. The event begins at 7:30pm and there will also be midnight fireworks, private rooftop viewing and a full bar available. Tickets are $675 per person to benefit the Maui Food Bank and the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-1922.

AHIMSA SANCTUARY FARM – Sun. Dec 31. Join in an all ages, alcohol-free New Year’s Eve celebration of fun with a variety of special performers and great food. 8pm-2am. (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

MAUI GRILL KA‘ANAPALI – Sun. Dec 31. Ring in the New Year with DJ Big Mike. 9pm. (2290 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6100; Mauigrillkaanapali.com

KAHILI GOLF COURSE – Sun. Dec 31. Celebrate in elegance, mystery, and style at the New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball in the Nahele Room with music and videos spun by DJ Blast from 9pm-1am. Prizes for best dressed and best masquerade mask along with other surprises. Tickets are $35-125 and includes: midnight champagne toast, pupus, and dessert bar. A cash bar will be available. Roundtrip transportation available from Kihei and Kahului for an additional fee. (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-4653; Kahiligolf.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY – Sun. Dec 31. Dress to impress, as Andrew Dana and Casey Jones brings you to the New Year. 9pm-2am. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – Sun. Dec 31. Bring in 2018 with music by Double K. There will be party favors, drink specials and a champagne toast at midnight. 9pm-2am. (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

KIMO’S – Sun. Dec 31. Celebrate the end of the year with DJ Sateva. 9:30pm. (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

TAVERNA KAPALUA – Sun. Dec 31. Ring in the New Year in Kapalua from 10pm-1am. Enjoy Grey Goose drink specials and live entertainment with DJ Dustin and Maui House Collective. $20 prepay or $25 at-the-door. Private tables available. NYE dress enforced. 21+. (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

DOWN THE HATCH – Sun. Dec 31. Ring in 2018 at the “Bubbles and Black Ties” party brought to you by Ketel One and Chandon USA. There will be a champagne toast featuring Chandon and DJ LOVE will be performing to send you dancing your way into new year. Get fancy and dress to impress. Formal attire required. 10pm. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HYATT REGENCY MAUI RESORT – Sun. Dec 31. Ring in the New Year with a special Tour of the Stars New Year’s Party from 11pm-midnight. The rooftop stargazing party includes champagne, chocolate covered strawberries, and party favors. There will also be specials at Japengo and a pool party at Umalu. (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

BILL MAHER’S ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S OF COMEDY – Mon. Jan 1. For the seventh year in a row, Bill Maher will be ringing in the New Year in Hawaii! Making the celebration extra special this year, Maher will welcome actor and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, Bob Saget and comedic impersonator Reggie Brown. $79.50 – $99.50. 7:30pm. (Maui Arts and Cultural Center, 1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MULTIMEDIA FOR THE NEW YEAR – Sat. Jan 6. Ebb and Flow Arts presents an unforgettable evening of artistic and musical exploration. Emmy award-winning Tom Vendetti will showcase his new 3D film, “Exotic Cambodia,” alongside 3D film presentations by Gary Greenberg and Peter Swanzy. There will also be live performances by EFA Multimedia Group featuring Paul Marchetti, John Zangrando, Danny M, Lisa Buell and Francis Kane. Free. 7:30pm. (ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Ebbandflowarts.org

