2017 Maui Halloween Events

Not sure how to celebrate Halloween this year? Let our handy schedule of all things spooky and creepy help you out!

THE OUTLETS OF MAUI HAUNTED HOUSE – Until – Tue. Oct 31. Visit the Halloween Haunted House of Horror for scary fun and Halloween treats. There will also be a photo booth. Cost is $10 and $5 for 12 and under. 3-10pm. (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

REVITALIZEMAUI BOO-TOX BASH – Thu. Oct 26. It’s a Boo-tox Bash with sips, bites, shots, raffles with prizes and specials on MD-injected Botox treatments to keep you looking spooktacular. Pre-booking is required, new Botox patients only. $199. 3-6pm. (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-419-7445; Revitalizemaui.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY NEW WAVE PRE-HALLOWEEN PARTY – Thu. Oct 26. Wear a weird costume, bring your boa and platform shoes and head to the west for a New Wave pre-Halloween party featuring “BARF.” 8pm. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

HYATT REGENCY MAUI RESORT HAUNTED HOUSE – Fri. Oct 27 – Sun. Oct 29. The Hyatt Regency Maui’s famous Haunted House returns for another terror-fying year. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for keiki, with all proceeds going towards the Charity Walk. 5-8pm. (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka`anapali); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY ‘HALLOWEEN KICK-OFF PARTY’ – Fri. Oct 27. Keiki with have fun at the Halloween Kick-Off Party with a Rainbow Chameleon Art Party, face painting, balloon twisting, mechanical bull riding, human bowling balls, hula hooping, The Maui Spider Jump, bubbles and crafts. See Stilt Walker Jolie Strickland, the Lokelani School Band, Taiko Drums, Neto and Barbara’s Hot Salsa Band, The Drivers and Uptown Dance Troupe with “Thriller.” Check out the many food booths and trucks, and over 50 arts and crafts vendors, and plenty of great local shopping. Free. 6pm. (S Kihei Rd.); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR HALLOWEEN EVENT – Fri. Oct 27. Celebrate Halloween with Luna Overdrive. There will be a costume contest so dress up. $5. 8pm. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.

WAI BAR HALLOWEEN EVENTS – Fri. Oct 27 – Wed. Nov. 1. Offering three events for your Halloween pleasure. Oct 27: Features DJ Deviant, Bass Nymph, Clever Alias and DJ Illz with visuals by N3.bot and Kaptain Kaos. There will be drink specials and horrors movies playing in the outdoor lounge. (Please wear black attire), 9pm. Oct 31: Halloween blowout w/ DJ’s and Costumes. Nov 1: DJ Lee Norris & Day of the Dead Celebration. 21+. (45 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

VIBE BAR AND NIGHTCLUB HALLOWEEN EVENTS – Fri. Oct 27 – Tue. Oct 31. Offering four events for your Halloween pleasure. Oct 27: Night of the Living Dead Rock Stars with DJ Theron, 10pm. Oct 28: You’re My Hero! with DJ LX, 10pm. Oct 29: Kurt’s Underground Vampire Dance Party, 9pm. Oct 31: Halloween Bash with DJ Nak and Jessica, 9pm. There will be giveaways and a costume showcase at each event. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

2017 RIDGE TO REEF RENDEZVOUS – Sat. Oct 28. Fun for all ages, beginning with a catch and release keiki fishing tournament (check-in 8am). Tour the first-ever “haunted reef,” just in time for Halloween and enter the scavenger hunt. Engage in conversation with local conservation groups under the Ridge to Reef hui tent with volunteer information, hands-on interactive displays, demonstrations, and giveaways. There will be music by Captain Billie Bones, and lunch will be provided first-come, first-serve by the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, CJ’s Deli and Diner and Maui Grill Ka`anapali. Free. 9am. (Kahekili Beach Park, 65 Kai Ala Dr.,Ka`anapali)

THE OUTLETS OF MAUI PRE-HALLOWEEN PARTY – Sat. Oct 28. Get your costumes ready for a pre-Halloween party and pick up a free trick-or-treat bag at the Main Stage. There will be trick-or-treating, Halloween games, craft stations, pumpkin- and face-painting, the Maui Ocean Center Creepy Crawly Creature Station and the Special Haunted House of Horror. Enjoy music by Mike Finkiewicz and the “Halloween Bash,” presented by Maui Zumba Kids. Free. 3-6pm. (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI ‘BENDS, BREWS & BOOS’ – Sat. Oct 28. Enjoy a special Halloween-inspired yoga event, “Bends, Brews & Boos” led by Amber Tesoro from PopUp Yoga Maui. Bring your own mat, and an appetite for a fun and playful class with Halloween music, costumes, door prizes and some delicious brews. Cost: $20 per person includes yoga class and your first drink. 21+. 10:45am-12pm. (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

PROARTS PLAYHOUSE HALLOWEEN EVENT – Sat. Oct 28. This Late Night Horror: A Comedy and Burlesque Revue, will be an evening of classic Halloween entertainment at Dracula’s favorite late-night hangout, “The Naughty Nightmare.” Rub elbows with the Wolfman and Frankenstein’s Monster while enjoying spooky stand-up and brazen burlesque. Hosted by Madame Munchausen, you will scream with delight at the wicked wiles of the frisky Cabaret and Cocktails and swoon over the handsome heartthrobs of the Bat Pack. 7:30pm. (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

KAHALE’S DIVE BAR ANNUAL HALLOWEEN BASH – Sat. Oct 28. Join Kahale’s crew for their annual Halloween bash. There will be nightly drink specials, a costume contest and tons of fun and horror. Jam your night away with the beats of DJ Blast and hang with your favorite ghouls and goblins. 8pm. (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711

DA WARE HOUSE MAUI VOODOO LOVE MAGIC HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL – Sat. Oct 28. Get wicked and explore the depths with IT.ME, So Sleepy, #POUNDTOWN and Deviant with sounds by Frequency Sound Design, adorned by the lovely ladies of the #KITTYSQUAD. There will be a Zombikini Fashion Show, haunted fun house, fortune tellers, body painting, 12-foot spikes and a bloody juice bar. Flow and glow art is encouraged and free glowsticks will be handed out while supplies last. GA 18+ $35, VIP 21+ $60 includes free pizza and drinks and upstairs VIP room. BYOB. 9pm. (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com

VITALITY EVENTS GROUND ‘DA MONSTA BASH’ OVERNIGHT HALLOWEEN EVENT – Sat. Oct 28. Fire dancers, a drum circle fire pit, a haunted tiki lounge, lights show and lasers. There will be a costume contest with prizes and food and drink vendors. Delivering haunting vibe will be Awaleimoi, Kiawe Reefs, Lij Tafari, BLKSHP, Aloha Pants, Alligator Heads, Olivia Foxglove, DJ Love, Treverse, Number, Kraeks, DJ Sweets, Goldawn won and The Universe, The Eazy, TIMES, Elemental Entropy, Bass Nymph, E3, The Lamonts, The Lambs Bread, Freeradicals Projekt and more. (Free overnight parking and camping). BYOB. 21+. 9pm. (Akahele St., Lahaina)

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON PRE-HALLOWEEN EVENT – Sat. Oct 28. Get dressed up and head to the Northshore for an early Halloween with the Matt Del Olmo Band, Mark Johnstone, Orion Hitzig, Sweet Beats, Udi Cohen and Erik Guzman. Costumes encouraged. $10. 9:30pm. (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

CASANOVA ITALIAN RESTAURANT HALLOWEEN EVENT – Sat. Oct 28. Hear Salsa Y Latin beats for Halloween by Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo starting at 9:30pm, followed by a costume contest at 11pm. $10. (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

THE SHOPS OF WAILEA HALLOWEEN EVENT – Sun. Oct 29. The event features a keiki and pet costume contest with prizes and after the contest, families and children are invited to stroll The Shops for a special trick-or-treat in their costumes. 3-6pm. (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUKA MAKAI ‘IN THE SPIRIT’ OF MOONSHINE AND MONSTER MASH HALLOWEEN EVENT – Mon. Oct 30. Attendees will be treated to forbidden spirits featuring Okolehau Moonshine. Chef Ikaika Manaku will pair these libations with native “mash” dishes. Lounge-style house music will be provided by DJ’s Big Mike and Kamakaze. And, prize will be awarded to the best costume. 21+. $65. 6:30-9:30pm. (Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, 45 Kai Malina Pkwy.,Ka`anapali); 808-662-6370; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE HALLOWEEN BOOS & BOOZES – Tue. Oct 31. Costume contest with DJ sets by DJ Salvo and drink specials all day. (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY HALLOWEEN BASH – Tue. Oct 31. Rock out to DJ sets by Joralian and Jay P and enjoy drink and food specials. There will be a costume contest and door prizes. 6:50pm. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

THE 2017 LAHAINA TOWN HALLOWEEN PARTY – Tue. Oct 31. For one night each year, Front Street transforms into a giant Halloween party, filled with family-friendly activities, live music, ono grindz, and of course one of the world’s most unique displays of ghosts and ghouls, starting at 12pm. Highlight includes: The annual Halloween Keiki Parade starts at 4:30pm. The Parade will begin at the corner of Papalaua and Front Street, lead by The Maui Fire Department, followed by Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa and Grand Marshall Theo Morrison. Maui’s Senator Roz Baker will be in the parade as will Bagpiper Reverend Paul Tangonan, followed by the Maui Shriner’s, the Lahaina Rotary Clubs Float and Maui’s Elvis, (Darren Lee). Then the Lahainaluna High School Marching Band will lead hundreds of keiki in costume to the stage area at Banyan Tree Park. All keiki are invited to march across the stage where they will receive a participant’s ribbon and a bag filled with candies and treats. The annual Ghoulish Gala Costume Karaoke Contest starts at 7pm and will be hosted by Toddy Lilikoi at the Wharf Cinema Center.

MAUI MALL HALLOWEEN SCAVENGER HUNT – Tue. Oct 31. Hunt down the hidden Zombies for a chance to win prizes, trick-or-treat for candy and take picture with the ohana at the 808PhotoBomb photobooth. The Maui 8 Track Players will provide Monster Bash-themed music and Maui Family Support Services, will have an Arts and Crafts booth, giving out boxed sets of Crayola markers to the first 100 younger keiki in costume. 4-7pm. Maui Mall, (70 E. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

QUEEN KA`AHUMANU CENTER ‘LET’S TRICK OR TREAT TOGETHER’ – Tue. Oct 31. The annual Halloween celebration, Let’s Trick or Treat Together, includes store-to-store trick-or-treating for those 12 and younger. The Center Court will feature Halloween entertainment including a keiki costume contest with prizes, keiki costume parade, face painting, magic and special meet and greet with princesses and super heroes. There will be door prizes and a chance to win the QKC Family Fun Night Grand Prize. All giveaways are while supplies last. No masks may be worn by those 13 and older. 5-7pm. (275 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

LIVING WAY CHURCH MAUI SUPER HARVEST FESTIVAL BLOCK PARTY – Tue. Oct 31. Keiki will enjoy Halloween at the annual Super Harvest Festival block party. There will be food, carnival games, dancing, prizes and of course candy. This year’s theme is Superheroes! So dress up as one. 5:30-9pm. (399 N. Market St., Wailuku)

LAHAINA CANNERY MALL HALLOWEEN EVENT – Tue. Oct 31. Enjoy Halloween spellbinding family magic from local favorite Holden Mowat, face-painting by Aloha Characters Cinderella, Moana, Spider-Man and Captain America, take pictures with Frankenstein provided by Imaging Plus Hawaii, check out the famous keiki costume contest and trick-or-treat from store to store. 5:30-8:30pm. (1221 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

THE PINT AND CORK ANNUAL HALLOWEEN PARTY – Tue. Oct 31. Celebrate boos and booze with Maui Brewing Co. cask beer specials. 6pm. (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-BEER; Thepintandcork.com

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE HALLOWEEN EVENT – Tue. Oct 31. Featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with special guest The Lamonts. There will be a costume contest with a $500 cash prize, door prizes, giveaways and more. Advance tickets available YNVU clothing and Mulligans. 21+. 7pm. (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT STREET HALLOWEEN EVENT – Tue. Oct 31. The biggest Halloween Party on Front Street, Yelloween on the Rooftop, is presented by Veuve Clicquot from 8-10pm. Ticket options are: $50 per person, includes one glass of Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label, seating is first come first served. VIP $100 per person, includes one glass of Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label, a reserved Rockstar Table for up to 5, one bottle of Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label per table and access to the After Party. The After Party is from 10pm-1am with DJ Deviant, re-admittance is based on capacity. Additional food and beverage not included in ticket price, a la carte menu will be available purchase. 21+. (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

DOWN THE HATCH HALLOWEEN EVENT – Tue. Oct 31. Get haunted this Halloween with DJ Love followed by a costume contest with a grand prize package. 9pm. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

COOL CAT CAFE HALLOWEEN EVENT – Tue. Oct 31. It’s the annual “Night of the Living Dread” featuring Maui Reggae Legend Marty Dread. $10. 10pm. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL HALLOWEEN EVENT – Tue. Oct 31. Hit up the Westside for Halloween spun by DJ Illz. $10. 10pm. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

