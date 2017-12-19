2017 Maui Christmas Events

Maui sure knows how to celebrate, from snow, sleigh rides, photos with Santa and even ice skating. But let’s not forget the food: brunches, buffets and dinners. We’re sure there’s something festive for you and your ohana to enjoy during the holidays. Mele Kalikimaka!

MAUI COMIC AND COLLECTABLES – Thu. Dec 21. Grab your comics and join the Christmas party as Maui Comics brings another trade night together organized by local customer Michael Deponte. 6-10pm. (115 S. Wakea Ave., Kahului); 808-868-0219; Facebook.com/MauiComics

MAKAWAO UNION CHURCH – Thu. Dec 21. The Winter Solstice Candlelight Sacred Sound Ceremony, hosted by Mystical Alchemy Sacred Sound Healing. Join a very special Community Ritual with sacred music by Donny Regalmuto and Crystal Singing Bowls with Heather Salmon and Gayle Jonson. Suggested donation: $15-20. 6:15-9:30pm. (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); MysticalAlchemy.org

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU CENTER – Thu. Dec 21 & Sat. Dec 23 – It’s been transformed into a giant snow globe. See snowflakes descend on the center promenade for a “Let it Snow!” snowfall experience at 6:30pm and 8pm. And until Dec. 24, get your photos with Santa at Santa’s village from 10am-6pm. (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HUI NO‘EAU VISUAL ARTS CENTER – Until, Sun. Dec 24. Hui Holidays 2017 artisan showcase returns with a winter wonderland of local and handmade items like paintings, ceramic pieces, hand-blown glass work, locally made beauty products, holiday ornaments and more. 9am-5pm. (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

WAI BAR – Until, Mon. Dec 25. It’s an early Christmas on Dec. 21, from 7-9pm with The Lonesome Whooperwills. Dec. 22 will offer a special Christmas playlist from 4-11pm. Dec. 23 is Kevin Mason’s Christmas Lounge and the Ugly Sweater Contest from 6:30-9pm. Dec 24-Closed. Dec. 25 open from 7pm-Midnight. (45 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

MAUI SUGAR CANE TRAIN – Until, Mon. Dec 25. The Holiday Express experience begins and ends at Pu‘ukoli‘i Station, where you will board the decorated train and head south along the tracks for a fun holiday ride. All guests will receive milk and fresh baked cookies, and Santa will be there with a free toy for the keikis. Two rides available 6pm and 8pm. Check-in/boarding is 45 minutes prior. Regular Tickets are: $30 and $25 for kama‘aina. Premium tickets are: $50 and $45 for kama‘aina. (Premium ticket holders get one extra toy for keiki, as well as souvenir photos with Jolly ‘Ol Saint Nick!) Children under 2 are free to ride in the lap of an adult. (957 Limahana Pl., Lahaina); 808-667-6851; Sugarcanetrain.com

WESTIN KA‘ANAPALI RESORT – Until, Mon. Dec 25. Auntie’s Kitchen hosts “The 12 Days of Pau Hana” each day from 4-9pm in which a different dish and beer or holiday cocktail pairing will be served for $12. And on Dec. 25, Pulehu, an Italian Grill will serve a three-course prix fixe dinner prepared by Chef Jesse from 5:30-8:30pm, priced at $75 per person. (6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com

MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – Until, Sun. Dec 31. The Champagne Hale at the Cliff House offers a Holiday pop-up bar and lounge on Dec. 21-23 and 27-31 from 4-8pm. Guests will experience the finest Maui sunsets while enjoying a variety of champagnes perfectly paired with an innovative dining menu. The Hana Hou Bar will offer an Aloha Friday BBQ and live music on Dec. 22 from 4-6pm. On Dec. 24 from 5-9pm, Cane and Canoe will offer Chef de Cuisine Robert Barrera’s three-course prix fixe dinner for $65 per person. And on Dec. 25 from 5:30-10pm Cane and Canoe will offer a holiday buffet filled with traditional favorites and island cuisine, priced at $100 per person and $40 for children age 5-12. (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

MAKAWAO PUBLIC LIBRARY – Fri. Dec 22. Hear a dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’ classic story set on Christmas Eve, performed by Mark Collmer. Warm, spiced cider will be served. 11-12:30am. (1159 Makawao Ave.); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

THE AWAKENING CHURCH – Fri. Dec 22. The annual Maui Winter Wonderland Christmas event will feature, sleigh rides with Da Maui Sleigh, live music, games, crafts, food and a big screen showing of Disney’s Moana. Please RSVP. 5-8:30pm. (250 Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-359-1947

SANTACON MAUI 2017 – Fri. Dec 22. Here’s your chance to spread holiday cheer in the most magical and absurd way possible. Join in Xmas debauchery and bust out all your fun Xmas gear for an Xmas-themed bar crawl. SantaCon is an event for adults and will start at Spanky’s and head down Front Street and ending at Lahaina Sports Bar. 7:30pm. (505 Front St., Lahaina); Facebook.com/audaciousproduction

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – Fri. Dec 22 & Sat. Dec. 23. It’s a Yeti Christmas on Dec. 22 starting at 9pm. Get down with the original hip-hop and punk rock sounds of The Lamonts as Shea Butter and The Cream bring the soul and funk while Boomshot keeps it hot. On Dec. 23 it’s the Holidaze Jam from 6pm-close, featuring The Studio Fifteen C House Band: DJ Sweet Beets, Justin Morris, Matt Del Olmo, Nick Sickles, Justin Favell and Spencer Engler. (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

RITZ-CARLTON KAPALUA – Fri. Dec 22 – Mon. Dec 25. On Dec. 22, starting at 6:30pm, enjoy the holidays with Amy Hanaiali‘i in the Anuenue Room. Also, delight your culinary senses this season with these festive dining experiences: Breakfast with Santa will take place Dec. 23-25, from 6:30-11am at The Terrace, with a memorable meal and whimsical keiki buffet plus a visit from Santa himself. The Banyan Tree will offer a four-course holiday menu created by Chef Alvin Savella on Dec. 24 & 25, with two seatings: 5pm & 8pm and will include live music, a special welcome cocktail and holiday gift. And a Christmas Day Feast will take place at The Terrace on Dec. 25 from 3-8pm, as the culinary team presents a lavish holiday buffet with an array of delicacies, highlighted with live entertainment. Reservations recommended for all events. (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

LAHAINA TOWN PARADE – Sat. Dec 23. The second annual Aloha Lahaina Christmas Parade will consist of the Maui Fire Dept., Mayor Alan Arakawa, Pastor Laki Ka‘ahumanu as Hawaiian Santa Claus, The Lahainaluna High School Marching Band, the Rotary Club of Lahaina Vehicle/Float and Maui’s own Elvis–Darren Lee–and other dignitaries. The parade will begin at the corner of Papalaua and Front Street and proceeds South down Front Street, concluding at Banyan Tree Park. 10am. (Lahaina Town)

STEEL HORSE SALOON – Sat. Dec 23. Dress up in your ugliest or sexiest Christmas attire for a chance to win a prize in their costume contest. Enjoy a night of dancing, singing, laughing and drinking. 8pm. Steel Horse Saloon, (1234 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-245-2206

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT STREET – Sat. Dec 23. Audacious and Team Disco Nap presents the annual “Under The Mistletoe” Christmas event. Check out the Santa’s lap photo, Mistletoe Kissing Booth and the Silent Rave on the Roof. Providing the tunes will be DJs KIN, JAY-P, KURT, DEVIANT and ReeferShark and VJs Professor LightWAV and N3.bot. Cost is $25 but $20 for the first 75 people, and $15 if in Santa, Mrs Santa or Reindeer costumes. 21+. 9pm. (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

LAHAINA CANNERY MALL – Sat. Dec 23 & Sun. Dec 24. Talk story with Santa and capture the season with holiday photo packages available from Imaging Plus Hawaii. Dec. 23, two time slots 10am-3pm and 4:30-7pm and Dec. 24 from 11am-2pm. (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

DOWN THE HATCH – Sat. Dec 23 & Sun. Dec. 24. The 3rd annual Ugly Sweater Party takes place on Dec. 23 starting at 9pm with cash awards. There will be Ocean Vodka specials and DJ Gary O’Neal. Dec. 24 starting at 10pm, enjoy a special Christmas Eve Trivia. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

GRAND WAILEA – Sun. Dec 24 & Mon. Dec 25. Santa will arrive on Wailea Beach by Hawaiian Outrigger Canoe on Dec. 24. Meet Santa and take pictures on the Chapel Lawn from 9-11am. Take your own picture or professional pictures by Pacific Dream Photography available for a low cost. Also Humuhumunukunukuapua‘a will offer a romantic evening of dinner and drinks, with spectacular ocean sunsets on Dec. 24, starting at 5:30pm and Dec. 25, at 3pm. Indulge in a prix fixe menu, with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine. Cost is $115 per person and a limited menu will also available. (3850 Wailea Alanui); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

KAHILI RESTAURANT – Sun. Dec 24. Enjoy a traditional Christmas Eve Buffet with a salad bar, seafood on ice and carving station, a variety of entrees and a selection of yummy desserts. Priced at $43.95 per person and $21.95 for ages 10 and under, with two seating times available, 4:30-6:30pm and 7-9pm. Reservations required. (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WESTIN MAUI RESORT – Sun. Dec 24. Treat your family to a superb feast at Relish Oceanside Restaurant with a prix fixe family style meal. Cost is $35 per child, $65 per adult and $95 with wine pairing. 5-10pm. (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com

UNITY CHURCH OF MAUI – Sun. Dec 24. Join Rev. Blaine Tinsley and Rev. Gary Carnier and celebrate the beauty of Christmas at the Iao Theater. The Unity Choir, Jessie Smith, and Unity Hula Hui ‘O Lokahi, joined by special guests Steve Craig, Virgie Cantorna, Louise Lambert, Curt Lee, Ken Stover, and Bonnie Newman will share the gifts of the season. 6-7:30pm. (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808 242-9327; Unityonmaui.org

GANNON’S – Sun. Dec 24 & Mon. Dec 25. Enjoy a holiday buffet from 11am-8pm each day. Cost is $70 per person, $35 for keiki ages 6-12, and complimentary for Keiki under 6. (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA – Mon. Dec 25. Celebrate the holiday season overlooking Ma‘alaea and enjoy Christmas menu specials. (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

HYATT REGENCY MAUI – Mon. Dec 25. Enjoy Christmas with a special Tour of the Stars Santa Watch. Swan Court will celebrate with an all-you-can-eat holiday buffet from 11am-2pm. There will also be specials at Japengo and Umalu. (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – Mon. Dec 25. Celebrate the holiday season the island way at Tiki Terrace. An early bird buffet is offered from 11am-1pm and dinner feast from 3-7pm featuring Hawaiian entertainment. Enjoy all the local favorites including poke, seafood, Lau Lau, Kiawe Slow-Roasted Prime Rib and Goose. (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Mon. Dec 25. Celebrate the Christmas holiday at sea with a Christmas Brunch and/or Dinner Cruise featuring a delicious buffet of traditional favorites and some island-style influences with live music and special appearances by humpback whales and dolphins. Brunch Cruise departs at 11:30am. Dinner Cruise departs at 5pm, check-in time for both cruises are 45 minutes to departure. Book online. (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-427-2460; Pacificwhale.org

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – Mon. Dec 25. Enjoy a spectacular Christmas dinner of Kona coffee-crusted pork loin with roasted garlic and Parmesan polenta or mochiko-marinated seared duck breast with sage bread pudding and cranberry-ginger compote priced at $32.95 per person. Regular dinner and sushi/raw bar menu will also be available. 3pm. (1945 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

SHERATON MAUI RESORT – Mon. Dec 25. Celebrate the holiday with family and friends with a Christmas Day Buffet from 3-8pm. The buffet will feature multiple carving stations with scrumptious entrees, yummy desserts and more. Cost is $69 per adult and $34 per child ages 6-12. Reservations required. (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-921-4600; Sheraton-maui.com

THE GREEK OVEN – Mon. Dec 25. Indulge in a five-course Christmas dinner created by Chef Santuzza Kapsalis. Priced at $70 per person and discounted for children. There are two seating times available, 5pm and 7pm, reservations required. BYOB. (810 Kokomo Rd., Haiku); 808-575-9752; Thegreekovenmaui.com

THE WOODEN CRATE AT LUMERIA – Mon. Dec 25. Celebrate this holiday with dinner prepared by Chef Jackie Torres inspired by the season with fresh, flavorful and Grown on Maui ingredients. There are two dinner seatings at 5pm and 7pm. Cost is $55 for adults and $28 for children 6-12 years. Reservations required via Eventbrite. (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Eventbrite.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC – Mon. Dec 25. Celebrate Christmas with songs and dances from Polynesia, including the unforgettable Samoan fire-knife dance! The holiday luau is an all-you-can-eat buffet, overflowing with traditional island specialties and holiday favorites. Reservations required. 5-8pm. (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

Photo courtesy Maxpixel.com