Eh Brah! You’re eating too many bananas!

I drive a long distance to pick you up and you won’t get in my car for its made from “dead animals.” Then I invite you to my community Thanksgiving and you endlessly curse it since it ain’t labeled vegan and you won’t attend a violent-filled event. But the home run you scored at the restaurant was nuts. When I ordered a latte and you actually stopped the waitress and told her NOT to bring that to the table as you will not tolerate violent food in your eating space. Cherry on the non-vegan cake is you cracked all working staff, myself, and all the people you keep harassing in the name of peace and animal justice. We think you ate too many bananas.

Illustration by Ron Pitts