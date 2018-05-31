Eh Brah! You’re a prime example!

I just wanted to say thank you to the gentleman who found my ticket to my granddaughter’s ballet recital at the MACC. I dropped it earlier while I was purchasing roses to congratulate her. Luckily, the MACC let me purchase a new one for $5. Next thing I know, this guy is handing me the ticket and asking if I dropped this in Kihei. I don’t know if he came all that way to give me the ticket, or if he was coming anyway. But it was a great example of why Maui No Ka Oi.

Illustration: Ron Pitts