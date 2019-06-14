About three weeks ago I fell down real hard on the corner of Market and Main Streets in Wailuku. I fell down so hard on the sidewalk I couldn’t get up, and I’m kind of a big girl. Please allow me to thank the wonderful little lady who stopped her car and got out to help me up. Unfortunately, the fall was so hard and sudden I forgot to thank her. She was so nice. God bless you little lady. God blessed me with your help. I pray every day of your life is fabulously blessed. God made some good people and you are 10 of them in one person!

Illustration by Ron Pitts