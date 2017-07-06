Eh Brah: Your Makawao neighbors weren’t amused by your weird singer

Eh Brah, I like graduation parties and outdoor concerts as much as the next guy, but you crossed a very weird line. A singer or even a mariachi band would have been preferable to what you consider entertainment: a guy wearing a jester hat and playing a cello, doing an hours-long, goofball performance of occasional classics but mostly original tunes like “I Love Tofu” and “I’m a Freaky Butt Pig.” What the heck?! It was so loud, everyone living on that street could hear it. Brah, that kind of “avant-garde” nonsense is fine for a private club or in a loony bin, but not for the people of Makawao. I’d rather listen to the feral cats scrap.

Illustration: Ron Pitts