Eh Brah! You think you own the street?

Since when you can own the street in front of your house? I went to visit a friend and there was no parking in front of his house. So naturally I parked in front of someone else’s house. The next day I find a note telling me not to park there. I wrote on the note, “You don’t own the street” and put it in their mailbox. Another time I went to help a different friend. Again no parking in front of his house. So I park in front of his neighbor’s house. The lady who lives there tells me that the parking is reserved and I can’t park there. Geez! Where did they get the idea that they own the street???

Illustration by Ron Pitts