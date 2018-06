Mahalo nui loa for following this 76-year-old kupuna from Costco to Walmart when you saw that I left my gas cap open and my gas cap on the car. I asked if you were going to Walmart anyway and you said no, you just wanted to make sure I didn’t lose the gas cap! Aloha is still thriving on Maui! Signed, a grateful kupuna.

Illustration: Ron Pitts