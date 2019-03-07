Listen up theater owners: You have freeloaders who might pay for one movie but crash another one after the paid one is over. Tried to watch a movie a few weeks ago when a couple came in 30 minutes into the show. (Was the movie they paid for over and now wanted to see another one for free?) The person sitting one seat over asked the woman to hush up the noisy popcorn munching and half eaten bag crunching (another indication that she probably came from another show). The muncher got all upset and started throwing water bottles and other trash into the audience yelling that it wasn’t in the “aloha spirit” to throw things… but SHE was doing the throwing!! This could have escalated to violence very quickly if the woman who asked for silence hadn’t left. NO security or a workers to check tickets at the door for movie surfers, and management was nowhere to be found. I won’t be returning until monitored security cameras are installed for everybody’s safety.

Illustration by Ron Pitts