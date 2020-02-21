Eh Brah! You look like an assclown

Illustration by Ron Pitts

You know, honking your horn wasn’t gonna make either myself or the car in front of me move for your convenience since we were all waiting for another car to back up outta the stall. And squeezing your small ass car around into the oncoming lane as the other car finished and was driving away wasn’t safe and made you guys look like complete assclowns. Yes the mall is busy on Fridays, and it was raining. How about next time try use your eyes and look ahead to see what’s happening and why traffic isn’t moving? Then maybe you won’t look like assclowns, just a thought.



