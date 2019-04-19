This one goes out to almost all the grocery stores on Maui. How can you sell fruit and veggies this bad? I just wanted a nice tomato for my sandwich. But then I stroll your aisles. Bruised, picked too early, all the way from Mexico, not organic and probably the product of a chemical lab… that’s all I see. I finally found one that looked OK but when I got home and cut into it the buggah was hard like one apple. This is Maui, sunshine practically year round, with good braddahs and sistas who farm healthy food. Bring us the local harvest and stop selling us this junk!

–

Illustration by Ron Pitts