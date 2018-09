Eh new food truck! Learn how to make a chicken sandwich! I went to your truck and ordered one of your $10 sandwiches and you looked at your partner to check if there was any chicken left. You should have just said no! Instead you gave me the saddest chicken breast I’ve ever seen. No joke, this “patty” was the size of a quarter with more breading than meat. I’ll never order anything from you again. Take some pride in your food or you won’t last long here brah.

Illustration by Ron Pitts