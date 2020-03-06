Eh Brah! You are breaking the law!

Illustrated by Ron Pitts

As we all know, MPD adamantly enforces a long list of laws that govern the roads. The seatbelt law even has a catchy slogan that we all know. If I’m not mistaken, vehicles turning right on red are REQUIRED to STOP before proceeding. My main method of transportation is a bicycle and I use crossways regularly to avoid disrupting traffic. Many times when approaching an intersection when I have the green light, drivers are turning right on red and have their necks twisted in the opposite direction looking for oncoming traffic instead of someone in the crosswalk! Sometimes not even slowing down! This is an accident waiting to happen. You are breaking the law! Stop and look both ways!



