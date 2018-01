The Grinch hit our Upcountry neighborhood this year. The gift we had out on our rubbish can was taken! You had better watch out as we already know what’s going to be in the bag for you next year! How sad that a lovely tradition to give to those who help us all year long was taken by someone who thought they would make a game of it. You are most certainly on the naughty list for this!

Illustration: Ron Pitts