Eh Brah! Why’d you go and steal rescue tubes from South Maui beaches?

Shame on the thief (or thieves) who stole two of the new rescue tubes from South Maui beaches on the 4th of July. Rescue tubes are on our beaches for ocean safety. Rescue tubes save lives. It could be your son, your daughter, your mom or your auntie who drowns because a rescue tube is missing from its station when it’s needed most. How dare you steal them. The Rotary Club of Kihei-Wailea replaced the stolen rescue tubes within one day, but your guilt should last a lot longer. Don’t steal rescue tubes! They save lives!

Illustration: Ron Pitts