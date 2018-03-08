Eh Brah: Why didn’t you stop to help my wife?!

Eh brah: You were driving down Haleakala Highway when my friend wiped out while riding her bicycle. She was making a right turn near the polo field and she was thrown off the bike, which broke her arm. You didn’t cause her to crash, but you didn’t stop to help her, either. You just slowed down, looked at her lying on the road, and then drove off. Where was your aloha spirit? Luckily her husband was able to come and get her, but she could have really used your assistance.

Illustration: Ron Pitts