Eh Brah: What gives stealing my cherry 1989 4Runner from Costco? It was in broad daylight, too, while I was inside for 20 minutes. Even worse, you got all my spearguns and dive gear, and left me standing there in the parking lot with 48 rolls of toilet paper. Grabbing rental cars is one thing, but a classic 4Runner full of fishing gear? NO PONO!

Illustration: Ron Pitts