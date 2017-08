I was driving down Pi‘ilani Highway, going about 55 to 60mph. I was about 50 feet away from an intersection when this moron (that would be you) in a red car just decided to turn left onto the highway. If I didn’t slam on my breaks, I’d be dead, but if you just waited for two cars to pass you would have had a clear path. What’s wrong with you?! If you can’t tell how fast the cars are going and how close they are to you, what are you doing on the road?

Illustration: Ron Pitts