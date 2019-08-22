Eh Brah! What are you doing about the reef?

My wife and I have been traveling to Maui for several decades, enjoying the swimming and snorkeling all over the west and north coast. We live in San Diego. We typically stay in Wailea. Yesterday was our first trip to Honolua Bay. We were quite frankly distraught by what we saw. We have noticed that the coral has not looked as healthy since the boats started bringing over snorkelers, may be 10-plus years ago. We traveled down to the Great Barrier Reef this past winter, and of course heard the stories about the bleaching. But, we both agreed that we had not seen anything as bad as what we saw at Honolua Bay. I don’t think this was our imagination. We don’t plan to return in the foreseeable future, maybe never. Eh Maui, is there any kind of a plan to try to reverse what we saw?

–

Illustration by Ron Pitts