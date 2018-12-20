Eh Brah! We WILL pay it forward! Aloha!

My sister and I were at the register at Target last Tuesday. We had over $110 in groceries and two movies (Spaceballs $5 & Dazed and Confused $4). My EBT was not working, I know money was in the account. And after running the card three times, we were giving up. Then YOU popped up from behind us, waiting so patiently, and offered and paid for our whole purchase, even the movies! $120 – and you said Merry Christmas! We all hugged and exchanged blessings! My sister and I have never felt so humble and BLESSED at the same time! Because of you, we KNOW GOOD PEOPLE ARE STILL HERE WITH US! I try to help whenever I can, but you truly showed us LOVE! We will PAY IT FORWARD!!!!!! Aloha

Illustration by Ron Pitts