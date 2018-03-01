Eh Brah: We live in Hawaii, not Colorado!

Eh, postal clerk: Are you okay? Everything going good at work? No unusual stress, at home or the office? I ask because the other day I received a letter–an official tax document–that was actually addressed to some guy in Colorado. Sure, the letter was mailed from an office here in Hawaii, but I’m still trying to figure out how it got to me on Maui instead of, you know, COLORADO. I mean, he and I have the same apartment number, which I guess is why it ended up in my particular mailbox, but other than that, there was absolutely no reason why that letter should have ever been delivered to anyone in Hawaii.

Illustration: Ron Pitts