Eh Brah! That gas you stole by drilling the gas tank of that rental car wasn’t some rich visitor (not that it would be right either) it was from my sister. She is a single mom (2 boys) with a deadbeat dad, Auntie to MANY and making it here on the island on a teacher’s salary. Her car is broke so she had a rental. I had to pick her up on the roadside in the dark holding all her stuff (North Shore Renegade paddle included). Bruh lots of people looking for you…

Illustration by Ron Pitts