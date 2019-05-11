Eh brah, I know moving is hard. But it also must have been hard to shove your five full trash bags through that small hatch in the plastic recycling bin. Oh, AND the carpet scraps, AND the plywood, AND Lord knows what else. It would’ve been much easier for you to drive to the landfill and toss it all into those big open containers. By jamming them into the recycling bins you probably caused that entire bin to get contaminated and sent to the landfill, reversing the community’s efforts to do the right thing. But, hey, you saved yourself three whole bucks.

Illustration by Ron Pitts