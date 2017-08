Eh tourists! Use da crosswalks! They’re everywhere! Look to da left, look to da right. Walk another 20 yards, use ‘em. Hawaii taxpayers would really appreciate it, since we put ‘em in on South Kihei Road to keep you safe (hopefully). Blinking lights can be irritating and ruin our island style, but we do it to keep pedestrians and commuters safe. Making a car stop for you can cause accidents. Plus, the exercise can do you good!

Illustration: Ron Pitts