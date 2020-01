Illustration by Ron Pitts

I suppose, young lady, that you do believe in God, right? That’s my first guess since you have a big

“HE>I” sticker on the back window of the truck you drove when you forced and squeezed your way in

front of me as we came to the end of the merge lane going to Lahaina. I pray you do, because if you

drive like that often enough, you just might end up meeting God face to face a lot sooner than I’m sure

you’d prefer to.

Share this:

Comments

comments