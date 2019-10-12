Eh Brah! Train your dogs, or else…

Eh brah, you realize dogs are trainable right? Itʻs a thing, that is why most people have dogs that bark only when they need to. Your dogs bark non-stop all day when you’re gone. Perhaps you didnʻt know the kind of dogs you chose are the ones used in sled dog races and they require daily exercise. Maybe you should research it. Since you say you are moving off island, we have been patient. But no worries, I have recorded your barking dogs at length, so when you reactivate your illegal vacation rental, guess what I will be playing all night by your fence? BUH-BYE!

–

Illustration by Ron Pitts