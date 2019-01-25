Hey, all you noise loving bikers. Give us a break Upcountry already. You guys zoom through here like it’s some kind of race track. The apartments next to the post office house more than 100 retired senior citizens. Some of us have health problems. Most of us take naps. All of us need our sleep at night. The speed limit is 20 MPH, but you guys mostly do 40 to 60. Show some compassion and consideration for na kupuna. Slow down and don’t rev. Better yet, use the highways for your noisy speeding.

Illustration by Ron Pitts