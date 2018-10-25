Eh Brah! This dog need one leash!

It’s a lovely Sunday morning at Baby Beach: keiki and dogs running, free playing… like a dog park. You, auntie, walk up with your unleashed small kine cocoa colored long tailed poodlish dog and YOU talk on phone while doggie walks to a lone beach chair with towel, lifts his leg, and shi-shis on the chair!! Then goes back and does it again!

You look up and see the dog has run off and you go chase him. No can tell who owns the beach chair with dog shi-shi on it… Hope they didn’t use the towel to dry off!

THIS DOG need one leash!

Illustration by Ron Pitts