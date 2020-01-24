Eh Brah! Think about others!

Illustration by Ron Pitts

On this particular day the lot was half empty, but you still saw fit to park as badly as a person possibly could in the handicap spot, not a care in the world for those lesser abled or anyone desperate to park near the restrooms. Besides the handicap spot, which I use because I am disabled, I treat the area directly in front of the restrooms as “timed parking” because there is so much other parking available. And parking sideways… Dude, come on! I parked over top the diagonal blue lines hoping to draw attention but no luck, you were still there when I left. This happens far too often across the island. Would it kill people to show a little more kindness for the disabled when parking?

