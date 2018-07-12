Eh Brah! There should be a law against what you did!

To the landowner who just cut down two of the most beautiful trees on one of the last remaining large flat grasslands before the intersection Upcountry: Why did you have to cut them down? There ought to be a law protecting 50-year-old trees from meeting their demise by a chainsaw in an afternoon’s work. Where once a mighty tree stood that gave us oxygen, shade, and a place for birds to live and sing, now stands lifeless stump – an homage to man’s irreverence to nature.

Illustration by Ron Pitts