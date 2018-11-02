Eh Brah! That’s trash!

Our beaches are beautiful and sacred places. And I’m always happy to see people helping to keep them clean. But there is a common error: fruit peels and seeds! People think they can just leave them because they are biodegradable. But on the beach it’s just garbage. Would you leave them around your lawn or around your pool? And it takes banana and orange peels SIX months to TWO years to biodegrade! So don’t forget to take your fruit trash with you when you leave. Malama. Kuleana. Mahalo.

Illustration by Ron Pitts