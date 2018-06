To the lady at Target with the tiny dog. You were checking out yogurts. I asked if I could say hi to your dog and without skipping a beat, you picked him up in his little bow-tied shirt and put him in my arms. “Say hi to Auntie,” you said. “He’s a kisser.” I just had a really crappy day, and that’s the kind of stuff we need to feel better. Thank you! I was almost in tears walking away – good loving energy.