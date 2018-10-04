Eh Brah! Thanks for the help!

So I was buying lumber for the fourth deck replacement on my house, sweating and grunting to load the needed 2×6 lumber. No employees available to help, several men driving by, successfully not seeing me. Then he came in his already loaded truck. He looks and says “Eh, you need help?” I nod gratefully and he jumps out, asks me how many of each length I need and loads them all while telling me about his grandpa who taught him to always help “everyone that needs help, no matter who they are.” Then he ties my load and offers me a bottle of water from his cooler in the back of his truck. I’ve lived on Maui since 1969 and you are my hero! Mahalo from this 70-year-old wahine.

Illustration by Ron Pitts