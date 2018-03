Eh Brah, here’s a shout out of thanks for your kindness. I left my phone in Ma‘alaea Harbor’s restroom last month. But my anxiety was relieved when I found that you not only turned it in to the General Store, with $90 and my license intact, but went the extra mile to make calls to be sure I knew where the phone was. You are an angel on Earth, and you confirmed my faith that the Aloha Spirit is alive. Wish there were more folks like you in this world!

Illustration: Ron Pitts