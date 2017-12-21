Eh Brah: Thanks for selling me that fake Tiffany bracelet!

Maui Time

I’ve bought and sold items on Facebook’s Marketplace a few times, and it was great until you came along. You were selling a $310 Tiffany bracelet for just $90. I thought it was good deal, especially after you said it was a gift from an ex that you didn’t want anymore. I drove all the way to Paia to meet you, and you certainly looked the part: fancy lady in a silver luxury car. Of course you were a fraud–I discovered that when I took the bracelet to Tiffany to have a couple links removed, and the clerk very graciously pointed out how the bracelet was a fake. People like you ruin things for everyone.

Illustration: Ron Pitts

    Eh Brah..if you could put me in touch with the person that was ripped off, I’d like to offer her an authentic bracelet. I’m not rich, but I don’t wear it any more & I’m fine to gift it ( I can meet at Tiffany’s for verification). I hate that this kinda thing happens on Maui and especially hate to see residents get ripped off during the holiday season. Hit me back if you can facilitate.