Eh Brah: Thanks for selling me that fake Tiffany bracelet!

I’ve bought and sold items on Facebook’s Marketplace a few times, and it was great until you came along. You were selling a $310 Tiffany bracelet for just $90. I thought it was good deal, especially after you said it was a gift from an ex that you didn’t want anymore. I drove all the way to Paia to meet you, and you certainly looked the part: fancy lady in a silver luxury car. Of course you were a fraud–I discovered that when I took the bracelet to Tiffany to have a couple links removed, and the clerk very graciously pointed out how the bracelet was a fake. People like you ruin things for everyone.

Illustration: Ron Pitts