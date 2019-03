Eh brah, thanks for saving my phone after I lost it on the street. I didn’t even know I dropped it but you faithfully responded to my lost phone alert and made sure it got back in my hands. A few weeks ago something valuable of mine was stolen and I was pretty down on humanity. But you showed there are still thoughtful people out there. Aloha to you, and I’ll be sure to pay it forward.

–

Illustration by Ron Pitts