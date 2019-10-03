Eh Brah! Thanks for helping us through our bad luck

This was my second visit to Maui from Japan, and I took my mother this time. Our rental car was broken into around a state park parking lot after our 30-minute walk. We felt terrible, but through this bad luck we got to know how kind and sincere Maui people are. The gatekeeper at the parking lot was kind enough to lend us her cell phone and helped us through the whole process. A gentleman shared his sympathy and kindly offered help. The police officer was very professional, efficient, and polite. My mother seemed very worried at the beginning but was warmed by the kindness we received. We will be more careful next time but the experience made us love the island even more. Thanks Maui.