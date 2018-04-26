Eh Brah: Thanks for helping save my tax documents!

So I was getting out of my car at the Kihei Post Office to mail my tax documents–four different envelopes–and I tucked them under my arm while I fumble with my sunglasses. Suddenly, you shouted, “Sir!” and pointed… a gust of wind had blown three of the envelopes out of my arm. I managed to stomp on one, but the other two took off across the parking lot and in different directions. I started after them but you, with no concern for your personal safety, sprinted past me and managed to corral both of them. Then you handed them back to me and rode off into the sunset. Just a huge MAHALO for your quickness and willingness to help!

Illustration: Ron Pitts